WILLIAM S. GREINER III, 83, of Glen Ferris, WV passed away peacefully on April 10, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane Minakoulis Greiner and his parents William and Beulah Greiner.
Bill was a graduate of Gauley Bridge High School. He enlisted in the US Army and served most of his service in Germany. After spending several years at Elkem Metals in Alloy, WV, he went on to work 25 years for the US Postal Service from which he retired.
Bill was a kind and honest man. He will be missed by all that knew him. However, we know he is now with the love of his life, Mary Jane.
Bill Kincaid will be officiating the graveside service at the Gauley Bridge Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 3 p.m.
Pennington Smith is honored to be serving the Greiner family.