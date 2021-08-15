WILLIAM SCOTT HAMRICK II 34 of Charleston, WV passed away Sunday August 8, 2021.
He was a 2016 graduate of WVSU Institute, WV.
Surviving Mother Martha Hamrick. Father William Hamrick (Julie). Sisters Rebecca Craze, Preslee, and Adalee Hamrick. Grandparents, Otis Hamrick and Dale Kerns. Nieces, Marissa Brockman, Madison Porter and Great Nephew, Hakeem Wilmore and a host of other family members and friends. And his special love, for his dog Athena Marie.
Services will be Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 1 p.m., at the Hughes Creek Community Church Hugheston, WV with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial will follow the services in Montgomery Memorial Park London, WV. Visitation will be Tuesday August 17, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hughes Creek Community Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is in charge of arrangements.