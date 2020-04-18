William Scott Richards

WILLIAM SCOTT RICHARDS, 72, of Big Springs, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home. A private family funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville, W.Va., on Saturday, April 18.

