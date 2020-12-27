William Selbe

WILLIAM (BILL) SELBE, 67, of Bloomville, OH, formerly of Marmet, WV, died at home on November. 9, 2020 of lung cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Emma Selbe; a brother, Buckshot Bailey, and recently deceased, sister, Vicki Snodgrass.
He is survived by daughters, Sabrina Selbe and Brandy (James) Sampson of Bloomville; son, William Jabo Selbe of Bloomville; stepdaughter, Tenneil Welborn of Bloomville, brothers; Roger Bailey of FL, Ronnie (Alberta) Bailey of GA, Charles Cooper and Gary (Barbara) Cooper, of WV; sisters, Wanda Lynn (Dan) Childers of WV and Jody Pauley of FL; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren and many relatives and friends.
He was a member of Caulfield American Legion in Bloomville. He worked as a painter of autos, airplanes and boats and later as a driver for IRM, Port Clinton, OH before retiring.
The funeral was held November 13, 2020 at Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home in Bloomville, OH with Pastor Tom Kagy officiating. He was cremated.