William Shamblin
WILLIAM "BILL" DARRELL SHAMBLIN, 47, of Wilmington, NC went home to be with the Lord Sunday February 21, 2021 at New Hanover Medical Center Wilmington, NC after a sudden illness.

He was preceded in death by his father Rodney "Bud" Shamblin.

Bill was a member of Local Union 465 Operating Engineers and was employed by W. O. Grubb Crane Rental Wilmington, NC.

He is survived by: wife, Stephanie Shamblin of Wilmington, NC; mother, Eva C. Shamblin of Clendenin; children, Courtney (Alex) Elkins of Nitro, WV, Mackenzie Shamblin, Jayce Shaffer and Olivia Shaffer all of Wilmington, NC; sister, Eva Jane (Bret) Day of Clendenin; brothers, Rodney Keith (Christie) Shamblin and Ronald Clinton (Kara) Shamblin both of Clendenin; several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephew.

A memorial gathering will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday February 27, 2021 at Heritage Baptist Church Pinch, WV. Information is provided by

Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.