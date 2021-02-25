William Shamblin

WILLIAM "BILL" DARRELL SHAMBLIN, 47, of Wilmington, NC went home to be with the Lord Sunday February 21, 2021 at New Hanover Medical Center Wilmington, NC after a sudden illness.
He was preceded in death by his father Rodney "Bud" Shamblin.
Bill was a member of Local Union 465 Operating Engineers and was employed by W. O. Grubb Crane Rental Wilmington, NC.
He is survived by: wife, Stephanie Shamblin of Wilmington, NC; mother, Eva C. Shamblin of Clendenin; children, Courtney (Alex) Elkins of Nitro, WV, Mackenzie Shamblin, Jayce Shaffer and Olivia Shaffer all of Wilmington, NC; sister, Eva Jane (Bret) Day of Clendenin; brothers, Rodney Keith (Christie) Shamblin and Ronald Clinton (Kara) Shamblin both of Clendenin; several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephew.
A memorial gathering will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday February 27, 2021 at Heritage Baptist Church Pinch, WV.
