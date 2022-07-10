WILLIAM SHERMAN HOLESTINE, JR., 85, of Emmons, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Genesis Dunbar Center, Dunbar.
William was an accomplished bluegrass musician and passed his love to bluegrass on to many. In an article titled William "Junior" Holestine, Old Jake Gilly written by Gerald Milnes, Milnes says, "I met Junior Holestine in 2003 on the grounds of the state capital during the Vandalia Gathering…I asked him if he'd play me a tune, and he said he would if we went around the building to an out of the way place. He seemed shy and wasn't sure he wanted many people to hear him. Junior uncased his fiddle, tightened up his bow, and lit into an old-time tune. I immediately knew I was hearing a special talent."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman & Bertha Holstein; sister and brother-in-law, Ozean (Jerry) Barker; brothers, Alton & Mike Holstein.
William is survived by brother, John (Lou) Holstein; sisters, Arlene Larck, Linda K. Hunt, Sharon (Jerry) Wentz, Frances (Al) Matheny, Marilyn (David) Gillispie, Connie Sprague; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Kristen Pauley for her wonderful care given to William and also, thanks to Gary Jordan, Jr. for everything he did for Junior.