William Sherman Steele

WILLIAM SHERMAN "WILL" STEELE, 79, passed away on May 20, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Will was born on August 13, 1940, in the coalfields of Wyoming County, West Virginia, the son of late Walter and Garna Graham Steele.
He was an only child and after the early death of his father and on his tenth birthday, he and his mother moved to Banning, California, where he played baseball in high school and junior college, beginning a lifetime of devotion to the game.
During the Cold War, Will served with Air Force Intelligence in Pakistan, intercepting Russian radio transmissions. He returned to West Virginia, attended Concord College, graduated from Marshall University and the WVU School of Law in 1974. He had a long and distinguished career as a trial lawyer practicing in Charleston and Williamson, WV. He later served as Managing Deputy Attorney General under the Honorable Darryl McGraw before concluding his professional career as a Federal Administrative Law Judge.
His wit, wisdom and friendliness were enjoyed by all who knew him. He was a renowned raconteur and a knowledgeable and lifelong fan of all WVU sports, the Los Angeles Rams and especially his beloved New York Yankees. A highlight of his life was attending a New York Yankee fantasy camp where he took to the diamond with heroes such as Mickey Mantle, Moose Skowron and Whitey Ford.
Will is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Joann Steele; children, Eric (Michelle) and Erin (Chuck), step-children, John Scott and Jack Scott; four grandchildren, Shanti, Kaylee, Jason and Kendra Steele. He is also survived by his aunt, Jackie Graham and cousin, Charlotte Graham whom he thought of as a mother and sister. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends, especially Ted, Bill, Lee and many others who enjoyed having Will in their lives.
As per Will's wishes no formal service will be held at this time although he would want everyone to celebrate his life with a farewell toast. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
R.I.P. Will.