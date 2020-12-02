William Snyder

WILLIAM "BILL" WARREN SNYDER, 75, husband of Deborah "Debbie" (Evans) Snyder, passed away on Saturday, November 28th, 2020.
He was born on February 27th, 1945 in South Charleston, West Virginia, son of the late Robert Warren and Kathleen (Tyler) Snyder. Bill was a member of First United Methodist Church in South Charleston. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, telling jokes, eating and most of all, he enjoyed his family.
In addition to his beloved wife Debbie, Bill is survived by two daughters, Billie Snyder McConkey (John Poulos) and Megan Mangione (Mark); two sons, William Timothy Snyder and Matthew Cavender (Cathi); seven grandchildren, Adam Snyder (Brittiney Miller), Rachael Snyder (their mother, Kathy Snyder), Morgan Priddy, Madison Cavender, Tyler McConkey, Sophie McConkey (their father, Sam McConkey) and Ava Grace Mangione; two great-grandchildren, Cash Miller and Jack Miller; one brother, David Snyder; numerous nieces and nephews, including Terri Swecker and Linda Ratliff and his lifelong best friend, Dennis Layton (Sue).
Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Burdett and two brothers, Bob Snyder and Phil Snyder.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Poulos, John Ivey, Mark Mangione, Mark Swecker, Adam Snyder and Bryce Swecker.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Baptist Health Covid ICU, 1740 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40503.
Arrangements in care of Johnson's Funeral Home in Georgetown, Kentucky.
