WILLIAM STANLEY HOLCOMB, 87, left to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Madison Hospital in Madison, Ala., surrounded by his nephew, Michael Holcomb, and great-nephew, Sam Bell.
He was a resident of Madison, Ala., for over seven years after moving from Glen Jean, W.Va.
Stan, as known to most, was born April 4, 1933, in Ameagle, W.Va., to the parents Zettie Gibson and James W.R. Holcomb of Glen Jean, W.Va. He graduated from Mount Hope High School and went on to enlist in the United States Air Force shortly thereafter at the age of 18. He served faithfully and honorably for 20 years before retiring in October 1971. He was a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War.
Stan returned to his hometown upon retirement from active duty to care for his parents until their passing. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed activities such as fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed reading Western novels and collecting vehicle license plates.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Russell Holcomb, Ted Holcomb, Jan Holcomb, and Icy Holcomb; niece, Karen Sue Conley; nephew, Robert Holcomb; and great-nephew, Aaron Michael Holcomb.
He was a member of The Rock Family Worship Center in Harvest, Ala., and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Stan leaves to treasure his memory nieces Sonia Allen and husband Thomas of Scarbro, W.Va., and Monica Stoots and husband Jeffrey of Harper, W.Va.; nephews, Teddy Holcomb and wife Patricia of Patriot, Ind., Timothy Holcomb and wife Christina of Oak Hill, W.Va., Michael Holcomb and wife Sylvia of Madison, Ala., and James Holcomb of Glen Jean, W.Va. Also left to remember him are a host of great nieces, great nephews and friends.
A memorial service in his honor will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Sunset Cemetery in Bickmore, W.Va.
