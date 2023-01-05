William Stephe Humphreys

WILLIAM "BILL" STEPHEN HUMPHREYS, 75, of Dunbar, passed into eternal life on January 1, 2023 with his family by his side.
He was born January 6, 1947 in Charleston, the son Bill and Effie Johnson Humphreys. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Fred and 2 great nieces Madison and Brighton and his special friend Al Taylor.
Bill was a 1966 graduate of St Albans High School and then entered in to the US Marine Corps. Serving in Vietnam. After various jobs in California for a couple of years he came home. He worked at Tag Gaylean Chevrolet, Charleston Fire Dept., Peoples Auto Parts and Bearing Distributors Inc. where he retired. Bill loved fishing, camping, golfing, and his weekends with his boys, and grandson. He enjoyed his cars, NHRA and trips to Bristol. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend that will leave a void for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Pat, sons, Stephen (Robin), Patrick (Autumn), and the light of his eye grandson Henry, sister, Cheryl (George) Phelps, his fab 5, Jeana (Paul), Jenny (Billy), John (Jen), Mindy (Brian), Matt (Carrie), his beloved Millie, aunt Betty Johnson, host of other family and many friends like family.
Celebration of Bill's life and birthday will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 6, at Tyler Mt. Funeral Home. Inurnment with Military Graveside Rites will be 1 p.m. at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Cemetery, Institute with honors conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
And with honoring Bill if you have an antique or muscle car please feel free to come and join our procession to the cemetery
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to HospiceCare, Tunnel to Towers Foundation or St Jude's.