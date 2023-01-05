Thank you for Reading.

William Stephe Humphreys
WILLIAM "BILL" STEPHEN HUMPHREYS, 75, of Dunbar, passed into eternal life on January 1, 2023 with his family by his side.

He was born January 6, 1947 in Charleston, the son Bill and Effie Johnson Humphreys. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Fred and 2 great nieces Madison and Brighton and his special friend Al Taylor.

