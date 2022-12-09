Thank you for Reading.

William Stephen (Steve) Bowen
WILLIAM STEPHEN (STEVE) BOWEN, 72, of Mount Carbon, WV passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 11, 1950. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Bowen and Iris Holland Bowen of Montgomery, WV.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret Ellen Bowen, daughter Jodie Lynn Mallow and husband Dave of Mount Carbon, granddaughters Emma Rae Carter and her husband Bucky of El Paso, TX., Harper Dalynn Mallow; great-granddaughter Josiee Willa-Rae Carter, brothers Michael Bowen and his wife Bonna of Knightsdale, NC, Charles Bowen and wife Toni if Fayetteville, WV.

