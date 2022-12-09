WILLIAM STEPHEN (STEVE) BOWEN, 72, of Mount Carbon, WV passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 11, 1950. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Bowen and Iris Holland Bowen of Montgomery, WV.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret Ellen Bowen, daughter Jodie Lynn Mallow and husband Dave of Mount Carbon, granddaughters Emma Rae Carter and her husband Bucky of El Paso, TX., Harper Dalynn Mallow; great-granddaughter Josiee Willa-Rae Carter, brothers Michael Bowen and his wife Bonna of Knightsdale, NC, Charles Bowen and wife Toni if Fayetteville, WV.
Steve graduated from Montgomery High School and West Virginia Institute of Technology, and he was employed by Elkem Metals/WVA Manufacturing in Alloy, WV for 45 years. He loved playing golf and boating on the Kanawha River with family and friends. He also loved to bow hunt.
Known by Dez to many, he was loved by friends, co-workers, hunting buddies, and his family. He was a very special person, willing to help at a moment's notice. He loved his family, especially his "girls" who were the pride and joy of his life. Steve greatly impacted all who knew him and will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Carbondale Baptist Church, Cannelton, WV. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. at the church with Rev. Mick Bowen, and Pastor Jeff Floyd officiating. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice Care.