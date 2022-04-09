William Talmage Richardson

WILLIAM TALMAGE (TOMMY) RICHARDSON, 94, of Dunbar passed away on April 7, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, South Charleston, WV.
He was born on February 4, 1928 in Huntington, WV, one of two children of the late Talmage Crites Richardson and Wilda Luvena Smithson Richardson. William was predeceased by his sister Mary Richardson Chandler.
On November 5, 1947, Tommy married Emma Katherine Casto in Dunbar, WV, and they celebrated 72 years of marriage before Emma's death on December 5, 2019. Tommy is survived by his four children: Jerry Richardson (Debbie) of Kokomo, IN, Terry Richardson (Lisa) of Winfield, WV, Kathy Young (David) of Traveler's Rest, SC, and Paul Richardson (Jeanie) of Frazier's Bottom, WV. Fourteen grandchildren include Ben Richardson, John Michael Richardson, John Paul Richardson, Allie Richardson, Olivia Walker, Wil Richardson, Andrew Doss, James Doss, Kelsey Doss, Joseph Young, Mikhaela Young, Meagan Ford, Sarah Richardson and Devin McCallister, along with 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three special first cousins, Jerri Kessel, Joyce Matheny and Sue Ramsey.
Tommy was employed as a machine operator at Gravely Tractors, True Temper and Avtex for many years until those manufacturing plants moved away from West Virginia. He then formed Richardson Construction with his son doing commercial framing as well as private construction. Tommy was a gifted carpenter and handyman, and was always ready to help his friends and neighbors when they called. Tommy worked well into his 80's on private carpentry jobs.
Tommy and his wife Katherine were faithful members of First Church of God (Dunbar) and Scott Depot Christ Fellowship, where Tommy was an usher and Katherine volunteered with the daycare. They were at church every time the doors were open, and especially loved attending Saturday night prayer meeting. They assisted many people by providing rides to church, and almost always had an extra passenger in their car when they went to services. They loved to travel to special meetings around the country with their church family, and a highlight of their life was six pilgrimage trips to Israel. Tommy was a great storyteller, and there was nothing he enjoyed more than spinning a tale of his childhood and youth. He had a fabulous memory of names, places and occasions. Tommy was very proud to live on the same property owned by the Richardson family for five generations in Dutch Hollow, Dunbar.
Most importantly, he was a man of strong faith and belief in God. There was always prayer at the table and family devotions in the evening. He set an example of faithfulness and kindness for his children and grandchildren.
A memorial celebration service for Tommy will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 11 in Emma Chapel in Liberty, WV.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, 1236 Myers Avenue, Dunbar, WV.