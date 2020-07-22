Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. Psalm 116:15. On July 20, 2020, WILLIAM TERRY McDAVID, of Eleanor, WV passed from this life. Terry was born on January 31, 1950, to Oney and Naomi (Houck) McDavid, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by infant sister, Sandra Jane McDavid.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda (Warner) McDavid; children William Matthew (Janine) McDavid, Wendy Elizabeth (Joe) Nicholas; grandchildren William Hunter McDavid, Alexa Elizabeth Lewis, Isabella Jane Harris, Wesley Dalton, Joey (Kacie) Nicholas, Julie (Tony) Ferrell, Meredith (Joshua) Ferrell; great-grandchildren, Ezra Wolfe Lewis, Madelyn, Camrie, Molly, and Nicholas Ferrell. He is also survived by sister Jill (Lionel) Kozee, special niece Rebecca (Todd) Bennett, nieces Grace and Kate nephew, Zach Bennett, and brother in law, Wayne (Portia) Warner, Gary (Lisa) Warner, and many other loving nieces and nephews. Also, important in his life and mourning his passing are Libby Smith, and his prayer warriors Janet Harman and Marcia Mullins.
Terry earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Morehead State University in Kentucky. He was a member of Red House Bible Church where he served as Trustee and taught a Sunday School class for many years. He was a life-long student of the Bible. He served for several years as a Chaplin for the Putnam County Gideons. Terry was a kind, humble, loving father and grandfather, and a creative and talented artist and musician.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel with Pastor Jason Warner and Pastor Greg Blake officiating. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Cemetery, Barboursville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Eleanor Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Gideons International at www.gideons.org, HospiceCare, or Red House Bible Church, P.O. Box 68 Red House, WV 25168.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, WV is in charge of arrangements.