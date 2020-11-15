WILLIAM THOMAS O'FARRELL JR., known to his family and friends as Tom, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 of Covid-19. He was preceded in death by his father William Thomas O'Farrell, Sr. and his mother Sarah Lillian Clarkson O'Farrell. Tom is survived by his sisters Sheilah Kristiansen and Mary Ellen O'Farrell, his brother Michael, his nephews Raphael, Joachim (Rossana), and Zion and his great nephew Xavier. Although he is not a blood relative, it would be remiss not to mention Steven Taylor who was a beloved friend to Tom in the last years of his life. (Sometimes being a blood relative is overrated and friends are a godsend.) Also to be thanked are staff members at Taylor Books, who made Tom feel valued and welcome during his many hours spent with them.
Tom was born in October 1940. He grew up mainly in the East End of Charleston except for the first few years of his life when his family lived in an apartment off of Bridge Road. Tom was the oldest of four children and his parents started out in the apartment in the hills as his father was a young attorney and his mother had her hands full with her growing family. (Like a lot of young couples, money was scarce and you did the best you could. Mom once told me that you could see the sunshine through the cracks in the walls in that first apartment.) Later his father's career allowed the family to move first to lower Quarrier Street and later to a house on upper Quarrier Street.
Tom was educated in local Catholic schools. He went through Sacred Heart Grade School and then advanced to Charleston Catholic High School where he graduated in 1958. After graduating from CCHS, Tom attended several colleges and universities, receiving a BA from West Virginia State College (now known as West Virginia State University).
Starting in the fourth grade and continuing through the twelfth grade, Tom was an altar boy. In Tom's day the ceremonies on major feast days were both ornate and complex. Tom rose to the rank of Master of Ceremonies. This meant that he was responsible for directing the almost two dozen other altar boys who participated in the liturgical celebration.
Tom was a dedicated and faithful Boy Scout for many years. He did not achieve the rank of Eagle Scout but came close. Tom earned a number of merit badges and became proficient in wood lore. I once saw Tom and his fellow scouts, who were preparing for a contest, start a fire with flint and steel, which impressed me.
From his mid twenties until he retired at age sixty-two, Tom lived in Washington DC. He had a variety of jobs, including working at the Library of Congress, bartending, and working in restaurants. For the last sixteen years of his working life Tom was an office assistant at the company which published the magazine Check Book. This magazine reported on a number of different issues which were of vital interest, such as health care, to American consumers. In this age of mega corporations and globalization, such reporting was sorely needed and well received.
Living in Washington DC was a wonderful choice for Tom as it provided him with the opportunity to pursue his lifelong loves of literature, movies, plays, the ballet and classical music. Tom inherited his father's photographic memory. That gift, combined with his lifelong study of the arts, resulted in an encyclopedic knowledge of many subjects. Now, I know that it sounds as if Tom had his head in the academic clouds, but he kept his feet on the ground. Tom enjoyed the gravity of Hamlet and laughed out loud at the antics of the Three Stooges. His only criterion was that whatever he watched or read be worth the while.
Tom did not keep his thoughts to himself, and he shared his knowledge as well as his 2,500 books, magazines and articles with his siblings and others. He helped us to develop a deeper appreciation of the arts, which was a wonderful gift.
After he retired, Tom returned to Charleston, living on Valley Road on the West Side. For several years he worked part time at a convenience store in Kanawha City. An accumulation of health problems eventually made it impossible for Tom to continue working
Tom's body was cremated and his remains will be interred with his parents. A Mass in memory of Tom will be offered on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1000 6th St., Charleston, at 5:30 p.m.
Instead of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Tom's memory to the Charleston Ballet, 100 Capitol St., Suite 300, Charleston WV 25301.
It has been my experience that thoughts come unbidden: something that we can't quite put our finger on triggers a memory. I expect that in the days to come, I will hear a song lyric or see a painting or movie title and remember my brother. As long as we continue to remember, Tom will not be lost to his loved ones. By Michael O'Farrell, with contributions by Mary Ellen O'Farrell.