William Tod Clark
WILLIAM TOD CLARK, 49, of Bloomfield passed away on October 10, 2020 at his home.

He was a truck driver for Gordon Food Services.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Anne Clark.

He is survived by his father, Bill Clark of Louisville; his sister, Angela Beth Landers of Shelbyville; his aunt, Theresa Wolfe of Elkins, West Virginia and several cousins.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, October 20, at 2 p.m., at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, West Virginia.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.