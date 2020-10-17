WILLIAM TOD CLARK, 49, of Bloomfield passed away on October 10, 2020 at his home.
He was a truck driver for Gordon Food Services.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Anne Clark.
He is survived by his father, Bill Clark of Louisville; his sister, Angela Beth Landers of Shelbyville; his aunt, Theresa Wolfe of Elkins, West Virginia and several cousins.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, October 20, at 2 p.m., at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, West Virginia.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.