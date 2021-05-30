WILLIAM TOUSEY HOMBERG III, 79, of Charleston, passed away on May 27, 2021, at Brookdale Charleston Memory Care after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease.
He was born November 26, 1941, in Charleston, West Virginia son of William T. Homberg and Marguerite Hagerty Homberg. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Marguerite Burnfield.
Bill was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and is survived by wife of 50 years, Patricia Deacon Homberg; daughter Page Elizabeth Homberg Rischard (London, UK); and grandchildren Morgan Josephine Rischard and Sebastian William-Francois Rischard. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Joe Deacon and Dr. Jerold Swan; sisters-in-law Paula Deacon and Penny Swan; nephews Joseph Deacon (Brett Hamilton) and Dr. Justin Swan (Ginny); niece Kara McGuire (Matt); and pet, Clovis.
Bill graduated from Charleston High School and earned a B.S. from West Virginia University and a M.A. from the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies. He retired from the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and served as a member of the United States Coast Guard Reserve.
The family will have a private graveside service to honor the life of Bill on June 1, 2021, with the Reverend Claudia Fizer officiating. Entombment will be in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer's Association, West Virginia Chapter, 1601 Second Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387; The Humane Society of the United States, P.O. Box 96930, Washington, DC; or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Brookdale Charleston Gardens for their years of compassionate care. Memories of William T. Homberg III may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.