WILLIAM TREVOR DAULTON JEFFREY, 30, of St. Albans, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm Wed, April 14, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Cross Lanes. You may visit with the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located in St. Albans is honored to serve the Jeffrey family.

