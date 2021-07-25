William Wesley Hanson

WILLIAM WESLEY "BILLY" HANSON, age 81, of Durham, NC passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He was born and raised at the home of his parents, William "Bill" and Mildred (Lipscomb) Hanson in Queen Shoals, WV on October 22, 1939.
Following graduation from Clendenin High School in 1957, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and received specialty training as a radio operator and code interceptor. He received multiple letters of accommodation and appreciation for his performance while serving in England as a code cryptographer during the height of the Cold War.
Although retired for several years, Bill had previously operated successful businesses in West Virginia, Florida and North Carolina.
At the time of his passing, Bill was a member of the Living Church of God.
Bill is preceded in death by both parents; daughter, Kimberly Hanson; sister, India Fitzgerald; brothers, Terrence "Buck" Hanson, Charles Hanson.
Mr. Hanson is survived by his daughter, Nichole Hanson of Ironton, Ohio; brothers, John Hanson (Joyce) of Clendenin, WV, David Hanson (Pat) of Archer Lodge, NC; grandchildren, William Hanson, Brandi & Michael Watts and Brandi's children, Kadence, Cambree, Jordan, Nathan Patterson, Coreena Hanson; great-grandsons, Troy Meyers, Isaac Reyes; longtime companion, Wilma Lee Boone; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill will forever be loved by those left to cherish and remember his charming smile, outgoing personality and contagious laugh. He will remain in our hearts until we see each other again in the presence and joy of our Savior Jesus Christ.
According to Bill's wishes, there will be no services. However, memories and online condolences may be posted with Clements Funeral Services, of Durham, NC at www.clementsfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to either International Missions Outreach, PO Box 1145, Clendenin, WV 25045; or Living Church of God Headquarters, PO Box 3810, Charlotte, NC 28227.