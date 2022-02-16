WILLIAM WRAY SMITH, 81, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, February 13, 2022, at home after a massive heart attack.
After graduating from high school, Bill worked for several years in construction for various businesses. He started his own construction company in 1970, working on several commercial projects in the Kanawha Valley. He was a 50-year member of the Operating Engineers Local 132. Operating heavy equipment was his passion and he loved the outdoors. After retirement, he started wood working as a hobby and for several years attended various craft shows. He accepted Christ as his Savior when he was in his twenties and he lived a godly life. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church for over 40 years, where he served as trustee and choir member. For the past several years, he was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church where he also loved singing in the choir. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lillian Gillispie Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Delores; three children, Billy (Michelle) Smith, Cheryl (Clint) Elswick, and Karen Smith; four grandchildren, Caleb (Jessica) Elswick, Courtney (Justin) Bailey, Cara and Cami Elswick; three great grandchildren, Lilly and Jacob Elswick and Declan Bailey.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, February 18, at Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Entombment will follow at Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston.
Visitation will be 6 - 8 p.m., Thursday, February 17, and 1 hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Mission, 700 S Park Rd Ste 1ST, Charleston, WV 25304.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.