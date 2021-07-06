Thank you for Reading.

WILLIDEAN C. BARBER, 96, passed away quietly on July 2, 2021. She was born in Hinton, WV on February 16, 1925 to William J. And Essie May Shrader. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday July 7, 1921 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington, WV near Barboursville is caring for the family.

