WILLIE BELL PLANTIN was born on March 7, 1934 in Anderson, South Carolina to the late Sylvester and Tinsy Bell Galloway.
Willie Bell went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with Breast Cancer.
Willie Bell fell in love and married Otis Plantin Jr. on March 22, 1951. As a result of this union, three children were born.
Willie's joy in life, outside of caring and loving her family, was her love for cooking. She learned to cook at the early age of 9 years old. She cooked everyday of her life for her family and friends. She was famous for her pound cakes, sweet potato pies, and homemade rolls.
Willie was faithful and dedicated to the Lord. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Vandalia since December 15, 1963. She was on the Women's Fellowship Committee, Kitchen Committee, an Usher, and sang in the Senior Choir.
Willie was preceded in death by her Brothers Lawrence Henry Galloway and Larry Galloway; Sisters Margie Plantin and Roximae Green.
She leaves to cherish her legacy: her loving husband, Otis Plantin Jr of Charleston, WV; two sons, Sylvester Plantin of Charleston, WV, Michael Plantin (Kelly, wife) of Anderson, SC, daughter, Artrice Bullock (Plummer, husband) of Richmond, VA, thirteen grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, fourteen great-great grandchildren, six sisters of Anderson, SC, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held on December 3, 2021 at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Vandalia located at 1500 Mountain Road, Charleston, WV 25303. Revered James Mosely will officiate.
Flowers, cards, and condolences may be offered at Preston Funeral Home located at 812 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV 25301.