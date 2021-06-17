WILLIE DENNIS RHEM, 73, of London, WV peacefully departed from this earth on June 11,2021 at home after a long battle with lung cancer, surrounded by his wife of 35 years Gloria and his trusty four-legged companions. He was born April 1, 1948, in Silver Springs Florida to the late Daisy and Buster Rhem. Willie spent his childhood years in Silver Springs Florida and Valdosta Georgia. As an adult he worked in the asbestos and abatement industry, which eventually landed him in West Virginia where he met the love of his life Gloria and built a life, he loved for 36 years.
Willie lived a fulfilling life as a husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and "adopted" son/special friend Shawn Brauer. Willie was a hard worker and loved doing for others expecting nothing in return. He was always there for his wife, children, family, and friends when they needed him no matter the time or day. He was also very passionate about fishing and gardening. He will be remembered for his ability to grow the best watermelons around town. Willie was also a member of Greater Emmanuel Gospel Tabernacle and served on their transportation ministry.
Willie is preceded in death by his mother and father, Daisy and Buster Rhem, Mother-In-Law, Evelyn Saunders, Sisters, Thelma Hill and Ledressa Clark, and brother, Melvin Rhem.
He is survived his wife Gloria Rhem of London, WV; son, Robert Saunders of Tampa, FL; daughter, Alexandria (Rusty) Fisher of Charleston, WV; grandsons, Kordell and Kaiden Wilborne; granddaughter, Averie Wilborne all of Charleston WV; sisters, Julia McDonald, Emma Brown, Deloris Goodman, Cynthia Simmons all of Florida; Brothers, Jesse Rhem, Jack Rhem, Robert Rhem, Henry Rhem, Frank Rhem all from Florida, plus a host of nieces, nephews, colleagues, and friends.
A traditional southern fish fry will be held on Friday June 18th at Washington High Community Center, London West Virginia from 6 - 8 p.m., for friends and family to share stories and reminiscence a man that was loved by all.
Services will be held on Saturday June 19th at First Missionary Baptist Church of London 148 Adkins Lane, London WV 25126. Family will receive guests from 11 - 12 p.m., with a service to follow at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers you may make donations to Booker T. Washington Community Center where he raised his famous watermelons. Checks may be made to UKVSAC, PO Box 85, London, WV 25126. We also would like to thank Hospice for the wonderful care that they gave Willie the last month of his life.
Condolences may be sent to the family via website www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in care of Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.