WILLIE H. RUFFIN SR., 81, of Charleston, passed away May 19, 2020. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funerals for Thursday, May 21, 2020
Bird, Eloise - 10 a.m., Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Hurricane.
Harbert Jr., Kenneth - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
McLaughlin, Bill - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Price, Charlotte - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Young, Ernest - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.