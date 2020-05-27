Willie Howard Ruffin Sr.
Mr. WILLIE HOWARD RUFFIN SR., 81, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Born July 1, 1938, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., he was the son of the late Mamie Jordan-Taylor and the late Johnny Ruffin. In 1998, Mr. Ruffin retired from CAMC Memorial after working 32 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Ruffin; his son, Dwayne Ruffin; his grandson, Michael Wilson; two brothers, Tommy J. Ruffin and Alexander Ruffin; and one sister, Mamie E. Ruffin.
He is survived by his two sisters, Katie Ruffin of Charleston, W.Va., and Martha L. Moore of Ladson, S.C; nine children, Yvonne Wilson and her husband Robert Wilson Sr. of Columbus, Ohio, Cynthia Poore of Charleston, W.Va., Willie Ruffin Jr. and his wife Sonia R. Ruffin of St. Albans, W.Va., Johnny Ruffin and his wife Dagmar Ruffin of Germany, Curtis Ruffin and his wife Calesta Ruffin of Charleston, W.Va., Alberta Ruffin of Kannapolis, N.C., Ronald Ruffin of Cleveland, Ohio, Richard and Robert Ruffin of Charleston; 35 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a walk-through visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 28, at Preston Funeral Home, 812 Donnally St., Charleston, W.Va. All visitors are asked to wear a mask during their walk through.
Family and Friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. Thursday in Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar, W.Va. Please adhere to COVID-19 restrictions. Family request all mourners to wear a mask during the graveside service.