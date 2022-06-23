Thank you for Reading.

Willie Lee Cook
WILLIE LEE COOK, 91, of Middleport, Ohio formerly of Sharples, WV died Monday, June 20, 2022 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio, after a short illness.

He was retired from Southern Ohio Coal Company. He worked many years as a coal miner as well as a carpenter. He attended Sharples High School.

Preceding him in death were parents, Willie and Tressie Jarrell Cook; wife, Virginia Harris Cook; brother, Tommy Cook; and sisters, Mary Ella Williams, Leoma Mann, Ova Pugh and Helen Ellison.

Uncle Billy was one of those special bright spots that brought so much joy to his surviving nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service per his wishes, Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m., at Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.

Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

