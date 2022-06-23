Willie Lee Cook Jun 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIE LEE COOK, 91, of Middleport, Ohio formerly of Sharples, WV died Monday, June 20, 2022 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio, after a short illness.He was retired from Southern Ohio Coal Company. He worked many years as a coal miner as well as a carpenter. He attended Sharples High School.Preceding him in death were parents, Willie and Tressie Jarrell Cook; wife, Virginia Harris Cook; brother, Tommy Cook; and sisters, Mary Ella Williams, Leoma Mann, Ova Pugh and Helen Ellison.Uncle Billy was one of those special bright spots that brought so much joy to his surviving nieces and nephews.There will be a graveside service per his wishes, Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m., at Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Willie Lee Cook Wv School Ohio Tressie Jarrell Cook Virginia Harris Cook Sharples High School Tommy Cook Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Roger Harold Clagg Blank Kenneth Michael Eads Paul Stephen Miller Blank Robert Steven “Rob” Revels David Lee Erwin Paul Stephen Miller Blank Paul Stephen Miller Richard Hanson Sr. Chapman Edward Dillon Jr. David Cleon Groff Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 23, 2022 Daily Mail WV Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says