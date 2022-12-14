Thank you for Reading.

Willie Leroy Pierce
WILLIE LEROY PIERCE 92 of Rand, WV passed away on December 6, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House West after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Willie was born September 29, 1930, in Hazard Kentucky to the late Virginia Pierce Hairston and Johnny Pierce. He worked for the Charleston Sanitary board for 24 years, as well as Charleston Job Corps. Willie was a hardworking man. He Loved spending time with his friends and family and sitting on his front porch telling stories of growing up in the coal camp in Welch, WV. Willie loved a well-manicured yard and even kept his yard pristine in to his 90's. Willie was affectionately known as "Sonny", "Uncle Sonny", "Grandpa Sonny"," Paw Paw", "Daddy", and "LT".

