WILLIE LEROY PIERCE 92 of Rand, WV passed away on December 6, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House West after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Willie was born September 29, 1930, in Hazard Kentucky to the late Virginia Pierce Hairston and Johnny Pierce. He worked for the Charleston Sanitary board for 24 years, as well as Charleston Job Corps. Willie was a hardworking man. He Loved spending time with his friends and family and sitting on his front porch telling stories of growing up in the coal camp in Welch, WV. Willie loved a well-manicured yard and even kept his yard pristine in to his 90's. Willie was affectionately known as "Sonny", "Uncle Sonny", "Grandpa Sonny"," Paw Paw", "Daddy", and "LT".
In addition to his parents, Willie is preceded in death by his sisters, Bobby Pope and Rebecca McDonald and Nephews, Eugene and Charles Pope.
Willie is survived by his children, Norma Nanette (Wilbur) Hines, Rhobielyn Lewis, Lisa Hunter, Derrick Hunter, Damon (Valencia) Pierce and Tyrone Leroy Pierce; Caregiver and Niece, Helen Pope; Great Nephews, Brian (Tonya) Pope, Adrian Pope; Great Niece, Stacey Pope; Grandchildren, Jeremy Anderson, Willie Clarence Tarplin, Justin Tarplin, Jaylin Tarplin, Kaylie Dannielle Smith, and Colin Pierce; Great-great Nieces, Brisjiann , Aubrielle , Aleayana Pope; Great- great nephews, Jaquiel Pope Day, and Jahron Day.
Funeral Services will be Friday, December 16, 2022, at Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, Malden, WV. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a 12 Noon service with Rev. James Jackson officiating. Burial will follow directly after the service at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
If you plan to attend the services, the family request that a mask be worn. The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.