WILLIS DARIUS EDENS 78, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2021. Willis was born on March 5, 1943. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Garnett Edens; and two sisters, Betty Ann Holden and Dolly Edens. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years, Susan Edens; two sons, Jeffrey Edens, and Brad Edens (Katrena); four grandchildren, James Robert Bragg, Ashley Edens, Andrew Edens, JD Edens; four great grandchildren, Logan Arbogast, Gracie Bragg, JJ Bragg, Mason Edens; and brothers, Carol (Pat) Edens, David (Phyllis) Edens, Tommy (Mary) Edens, and Stevie (Patty) Edens.
A funeral service was held at 6pm on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Melvin Sizemore officiated. Burial was private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
