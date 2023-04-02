Early March 28, 2023 the world lost a wonderful man. WILLIS EDWIN COMER from Charleston, West Virginia passed away at the age of 91 from COVID.
He was born September 13, 1931 to Ernest R. and Rillie Comer. Whether it was hunting, fishing, or napping under a tree, Willis loved the outdoors and he also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a jack of all trades for 44 years at McJunkin Corporation and would always have a story to tell about his experiences there. He was one of the founding members of the Volunteer Loudendale Fire Department. And later, he and his wife were members of the Appalachian American Indian Society.
Willis was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Elenora Comer, his son, Steve Comer, his sisters Freda Gay (James), Christine Simpson (Roy), Ernestine Toney (John), Thelma Pauley (Blair), and his brothers Joseph Comer (Mary Jo) and Tim Comer (Sharon); baby siblings, Ladora Comer and John Comer; great - granddaughter, Destiny Bailey; and his special friend Phyllis Gunnoe.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Virginia Comer (Steve); daughter, Debbie (Dick) Houck; grandchildren, Shelly (Robbie) Comer, Jeremy (Rosie) Comer, Mandee (Lenny) Wilson, and Jessica (Mark) Pipkin; great grandchildren, Tori Bailey (Cody), Caden Comer (Abbigail), Taylor Pipkin, and Kenna Pipkin; and great great grandchildren, Denver Jett Campbell, and Ezra Joe Campbell.
His bright-eyed smile, wisdom and great conversation will be sorely missed by all.
A service to Honor the Life of Willis will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday April 5, 2023 at Snodgrass Funeral Home (4122 MacCorkle Ave., South Charleston, WV 25309) with Minister Aaron Midkiff officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories (6839 Sissonville Dr., Sissonville, WV).