Willis Edwin Comer
Early March 28, 2023 the world lost a wonderful man. WILLIS EDWIN COMER from Charleston, West Virginia passed away at the age of 91 from COVID.

He was born September 13, 1931 to Ernest R. and Rillie Comer. Whether it was hunting, fishing, or napping under a tree, Willis loved the outdoors and he also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a jack of all trades for 44 years at McJunkin Corporation and would always have a story to tell about his experiences there. He was one of the founding members of the Volunteer Loudendale Fire Department. And later, he and his wife were members of the Appalachian American Indian Society.

