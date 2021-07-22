Fisher
WILMA ARETTA CASTO FISHER, 99, of Sissonville went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 20th surrounded by her family. She had just celebrated her birthday with her loved ones. Wilma attended Allen's Fork Community Church for many years and lived out her faith daily with her kind and generous spirit. Wilma was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by her family. She worked in her home and was well known for her wonderful cooking and baking skills. She raised many gardens and shared and preserved her harvests. She was also passionate about her flowers and birds. Her sweetness of spirit will be greatly missed.
Wilma was preceeded in death by her husband of 45 years, Grafton Fisher, parents Edgar Clark and Hilda Casto, son Bruce Fisher, son-in-law Calvin Bailey, sisters: Loretta Reese (Claude), and Macel Miller (Charles), brothers: Roy Casto (Nettie), and Gilbert Casto. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Ruth Bailey, Jerry Fisher (Judy), Willa Davis, and daughter-in-law Sue Wilkinson (John). Wilma is also survived by a sister, Ruby Jean Miller (Don), and sisters-in-law Doris Casto and Velda Garnes, brothers-in-law Arthur Fisher (Leona) and Gilbert Fisher. She was blessed with eight grandchildren: Daniel Bailey (Sharlene), Erin Rowe (Tim), Ginger McClanahan (Jason), Sam Fisher (Kathryn), Betsy Palmer (James), Ben Fisher (Ashley), Janessa Davis, and Janna Drake (Jeremy). She was also blessed with 22 great grandchildren, two great great grandsons, as well as extended family and friends.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of CAMC Hospital Hospice and Hospice Care of WV for their outstanding care and compassion.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Timothy Rowe and Dr. Jason McClanhan will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
