WILMA CHRISTINE KESSINGER 85 of Charleston, WV passed away May 21, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division.
She was born November 8, 1935 to the late Henry Arthur Kessinger and Beulah Light Kessinger. She is also preceded in death by her brothers Raymond Lee, Chester Kessinger; sisters Ella Mae Pauley and Hazel Kessinger. She was a member of the former Faith Presbyterian, current member of Redeemer Church in Teays Valley, a 1955 graduate from Charleston High and retired from the K-Mart Corporation after 25 years.
Survivors include her brothers Dale, Kenneth, Robert Kessinger, several nieces, nephews and her beloved pet BoBo.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to services with Pastor Barrett Jordan officiating. Burial will be in the Kessinger Family Cemetery, Poca, WV. Condolences may be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome.com.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is serving the Kessinger family.