WILMA ETHLEEN HALLEY, 78, of Uneeda, WV passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.
She was born November 28, 1941, daughter of the late Holbert and Mae Sowards. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Danny Ray Halley.
She loved to sing and play piano in different churches.
She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Halley Sr. of 53 years; her children, Tammey (Johnny) Campbell of Madison, WV, Larry Halley Jr. (Chantelle) of Camden, SC, Ronald Halley of Uneeda, WV, and Chalmer (Linda) Halley of Uneeda, WV; her loving grandchildren, Rachel Price, Alshia Dillon, Chalsey White, Christopher (Hallie) Halley, Danielle Halley, Ryan Halley, Derick Halley, Erin Atkins, Dawna Workman, David (Porky) Halley, and Nicholas Halley; her great-grandchildren, Elli Mae Price, Earllee Price, Makaya White, Olivia Dillon, Brody Dillon, Brantley Dillon, Ryleigh Spurlock, Colton White, Bentley Halley, Luke Halley, Levi Halley, Leeland Atkins, Dawson Atkins, Jagger Atkins, Dixie Workman, and Daisy Workman; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to her hospice nurse Melanie and church friends and loved ones.
Service will be 11 a.m. Sunday, November 8 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with her husband Larry Halley officiating. Burial will follow in Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
