WILMA GAY CARNELL, 88, of Walton went home to be with the Lord Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Miletree Center Spencer, WV.
She was the daughter of the late Burl Collins and Beulah Madgeline Holbert Collins. She was also preceded in death by her son, Wayne Collins; daughter, Karen Burdette; and 1 grandchild, Jamie Lynn Burdette.
Wilma was a retired health care worker for Colin-Anderson Center, St. Mary's, WV.
She is survived by: sons, Michael Carnell of Thomson, GA and Joe Carnell of Walton; daughter, Mary Turner of Walton; brothers, Shelby Collins of North Augusta, SC and Edgar Collins of Walton; sisters, Mavis Adams and Violet Paxton both of Walton, Betty Anderson of Sissonville, Linda Lattea of Vienna and Susan Gower of Kingwood, WV; 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The visitation will be from 6-8 pm Saturday at Matics Funeral Home Clendenin. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.