WILMA GRACE MORTON, 90, went to her heavenly home on March 22, 2021 at Valley Health Center.
Wilma was born in Charleston, WV to the late Fred and Neva Humphreys. She is proceeded in death by her husband, John L Pete Morton; Sisters, Lynda Nay, Rachel Ann Hable, Freda Gallian, and Wanda McCormick.
Wilma was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She attended St. Andrew Presbyterian Church for over 60 years where she worked in daycare as a child care assistant. Wilma also attended the Elk River Community Center for 15 years. She loved flowers, gardening, bingo, and being with friends. She enjoyed being in the company of her friends during lunches at the community center and worshiping God at her local church. She was always saying "Oh Father" when she needed his guidance.
Wilma survived Covid in the nursing home but God needed her now as she was just on loan to us.
Wilma is survived by her son, Lewis Dwayne (Carolyn); daughters, Deborah DePasquale and Nannette Macky (Gary); brother John "Rick" Humphrey (Nancy); Grandchildren, Brea, Becca, Alicia, Josh, Christopher, and Whitney; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Dalton, Jackson, Ana, JJ, Carter, Gracie, Addison, Kaiden, and Jocelyn. She also leaves behind her 7 year old Chihuahua, Fritzer, who misses her greatly.
Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home with Rev. James A. Walther officiating. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar, WV.
Visitation will be 1 - 2 p.m.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
