WILMA I. TOWNSEND, 88, of Elkview, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, October 25, 2022.She was born, June 6, 1934 in Elkview, to the late Asa & Ivy Larch. She was also preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, James "Jimmy" Townsend; and their son, Denver Townsend.Wilma was a loving wife and mother. She was a Christian, enjoyed cooking, and loved spending time with her family.She is survived by a few niece, nephews, and her dear best friend, Gloria Miller.A service will begin 2 p.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, with Pastor Chuck Hager officiating. Burial will follow at Osborne Cemetery, in Elkview.Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.