Thank you for Reading.

Wilma I. Townsend

WILMA I. TOWNSEND, 88, of Elkview, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

She was born, June 6, 1934 in Elkview, to the late Asa & Ivy Larch. She was also preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, James "Jimmy" Townsend; and their son, Denver Townsend.

Tags

Recommended for you