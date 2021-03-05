Wilma Irene Ford

WILMA IRENE (WALKER) FORD, 97, formerly of Drennen and Smithers, passed away on February 28th, 2021.
Born in Burnsville on July 12, 1923 to Lanty Howard Walker and Georgia Irene Neil, Wilma graduated from Nicholas County High School and married Harold Edward Ford of Drennen. She worked as a clerk for McCall's and Ruckman's Jewelry stores and White's Department Store in Montgomery. She was a member of the Montgomery Baptist Church.
Wilma is preceded in death by her infant daughter Nancy Ann, Harold, sister Betty Ann (Walker) Tucker, brothers James Oliver Walker and Lanty Howard Walker Jr., and nephew Rex Byron Bell.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Lea (Ford, Whisner) Longstreet, sister-in-law Doris Walker Bennett, grandson Rodney Edward Whisner (Melanie), great-grandchildren Ian Ford Whisner and Reed Everett Whisner, nephews Sidney Bell (Drema) of Mt. Carbon, Stephen Bell of Summersville, many Ford family cousins and cherished friends and neighbors.
The family would like to give special thanks to Betty & David Adkins of Cannelton for their support of the family over the years.
Arrangements are by O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Kanawha Drive, Charleston, WV.