WILMA "JEAN" MORTON 83, of Cedar Grove went home to be with the Lord on December 7, 2021 with her family by her side. She was a resident at Oakridge Center where she passed away after a long illness.
Jean was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was loved by all that knew her and was mamaw to everyone. She was a long time member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and dedicated her life to taking care of others. She retired from Cedar Grove Furniture after working there 38 years.
Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband Homer Morton, her oldest daughter Karen Eskew and her parents Russ and Nina Truman.
She is survived by her daughter Mary (Tim) Litton, and granddaughter which she raised as her own Erica (Daniel) Hudson, granddaughters Jessica (Chris) Cox and Amelia Buttrick, great grandchildren Tyler (Sarah) Eplin, Carly Price, Braydon Hudson and Ethan and Levi Cox, sister Charlene Hapney, Gayle (Mike) Asbury, brothers Tom (Merrilee) Truman, Kermit (Karen) Truman, Charles (Pok Hui) Truman and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Oakridge Center for their care and love for Jean the last three years has meant everything to the family.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made in Jean's name to Hospice Care.
Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Cedar Grove, WV with Pastor Donald Toler officiating. Burial will follow the services at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Friends may call from 11 to 1 p.m., service time at the church.