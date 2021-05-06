WILMA KELLEY, 94, of Spencer, West Virginia, died peacefully at home on May 4, 2021. She was a lifelong resident of Roane County and was born January 6, 1927 to the late Pat and Leora Schoolcraft.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Kelley; two brothers, Earl and Clyde Schoolcraft; two half-sisters, Trudice Carper and Reva Nichols; and three half-brothers, Leo, Otho, and Gay Schoolcraft.
Wilma was a homemaker until her daughter, Karen, reached school age. She then went to work for Spencer Elementary as a school cook. She enjoyed canning, sewing, quilting, and flower gardening. Wilma was an avid reader and visited the Roane County Library weekly up until the time of her passing. Her family brought great joy to her life.
Wilma is survived by her brother, Ray Schoolcraft of North Carolina; her children, Martha (Dave) Marks of Little Hocking, Ohio, James Kelley of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Karen (Ray) Arbaugh of Cottageville, West Virginia; a grandson, Christopher (Kelly) Boggs of Mesa, Arizona and Ada Murdock of Morgantown, West Virginia; great -granddaughters, Charis Jewell Boggs and Gianna Isabelle Boggs, both of Mesa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wants to extend special thanks to Wilma's caring neighbors who always watched out for her: Ross and Patricia Walker, Mancer and Carolyn Fluharty, David and Sheila Bowen, and Tom Hardman.
Her end of life journey was made easier with the in-home caregivers who lovingly cared for her: Jessie Summers, Tena Tallman, Deanna Cottle, and Twila Criner.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, with Wilma's grandson, Lay Minister Christopher Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencer Memorial Cemetery. Visiting will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Spencer Library, Housecalls Hospice, or a charity of your choice.
Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home is providing arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.taylorvandalfuneralhome.com