WILMA LEE HARRISON 59 of Given, West Virginia passed away on August 25, 2021, at Sweetbriar at Dunbar, WV.
Wilma fought a valiant 2 1/2 year battle with Stage 4, Esophageal Cancer. Wilma was born on July 25,1962 to Warren Trelba and Thelma Grace (Miller) Harrison. Wilma was a Graduate of Ripley High School class of 1980. Wilma graduated from West Virginia State University in 1984 earning a degree in Secretarial/Business Administration.
Wilma worked for the State of West Virginia from 1984 until her retirement in October 2020. She began her career in the Purchasing Division, WV State Police and finally as Executive Secretary to the General Counsel for State Treasurer John Perdue until her retirement in October 2020. Wilma was highly respected and made many lasting friendships during her years serving West Virginia.
Wilma was an avid crochet and basket artisan. Wilma was a member of the "Homespun Basket Weavers" of Ripley, WV for 20 years. She was also an office holder on the state level with the WV Basket Makers Association. Wilma made many lasting friendships weaving. Wilma's love of horses led her to serve as Secretary for the Jackson County Horse Club at Cottageville, WV for many years.
Wilma and her sister Jo Anna operated "Maddox Hollow Treasures" craft business, one of the first certified "WV Grown" businesses from Jackson County. Wilma loved to travel to craft shows in the summer and fall months.
Wilma also served as a vetted volunteer for the Ripley Explorers 4H Club. She enjoyed working with her nephew and the other 4H members.
Wilma is survived by her sister, Jo Anna and her husband Gary White of Given. Her nephews, Jonathan and Benjamin and his wife Kenzi, whom she loved dearly. Her cousin who was like a sister, Joyce Shamblen McDougal and cousin Alex Stalnaker. Her faithful Australian Shepherd companion, Lexie.
Special friends: Dewana Tidwell, Monika Berry, Diana Stout, Nancy Cerchiaroo, Carolyn Bellamy and many, many others to numerous to list but greatly appreciated.
Special "Thank You" to former State Treasurer, Mr. John Perdue whom Wilma admired and was proud to be his friend. Special Thank you to Dr. Julie De Temple and staff, Dr. Lin Mei, and staff at the CAMC Cancer Center and especially to Dr. Boggess and the Staff at the Hubbard Hospice House and Sweetbriar Assisted Living in Dunbar, WV. Thank you also to the caring staff of Waybright Funeral Home of Ripley.
There will be a short visitation and public graveside memorial service on Saturday, September 4th beginning at 10 a.m. at the Grasslick Baptist Church Cemetery, Kenna, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Wilma's memory to the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston or to the Jackson County Animal Shelter Building Fund.