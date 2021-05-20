Thank you for Reading.

WILMA LEE STEWART 69 of Branchland died Tuesday May 18, 2021. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday May 22, 2021 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home West Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm Friday at the funeral home. Friends may express their condolences at handleyfh.com.

