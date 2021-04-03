WILMA M. KIDD STEPHENSON, 93 of Beech Glen, died Tuesday March 30,2021 at her home after an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Wilmer L. and Bessie M. Hudnall Kidd and was born at Vanetta April 29, 1927. Wilma was a member of the Swiss Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David French Stephenson, her youngest son, Donald Lee Stephenson; siblings Bill and Don Kidd, Bonnie Tinney and Betty Thomas.
Wilma is survived by her sons; David "French" Stephenson Jr. (Sandy) of Dixie, Nick Stephenson (Cathy) of Panama City Beach, Fl, grandchildren: David Paul, Jeremy, Thomas "Ben", Julie and Emily Stephenson, Christy Stephenson Kauff and Jami Stephenson Gwinn; great grandchildren: Derek Lopez, Katelyn, Tyler, Sarah, and Raegan Ramsey, Zachary, Ashley, Matthew and Caycie Stephenson; great-great grandchildren: Paisley and Lincoln Ellison, sister: Wanda Horton (Melvin) of Karnak, IL and her beloved cat Jingles.
Special thanks to her caregivers: Diane Legg, Kindred at home and Hospice Care.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Saturday April 3, 2021 in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville with Pastor Gene Truman officiating.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: watersfuneralchapel@frontier.com