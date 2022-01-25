WILMA R. (LOYD) CHANDLER, 95 1/2 entered into rest Sunday January 23, 2022 at her residence in Clendenin surrounded by her family.
Wilma was born at Gassaway, WV to Emory and Katie (Frame) Loyd. She was also preceded in death by, Alfred Jack Chandler Jr., her husband of 68 1/2 years; sisters, Mae Loyd, Garnet Winkler, Hilda Reynolds, Helen Helms, Inez Hall and Elsie Loyd; and brother, Oliver Loyd.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Clendenin Advent Christian Church.
Wilma is survived by children and their spouses: Julia "Judy" (Wayne) McKown, Jack (Terry), Rick (Dixie) all of Clendenin, Jeanne of Charleston, Lisa (Jon) Beck of Saint Albans, and Bill (Leanne) of Pinch; grandchildren, Katie McKown, Alison (Graham) Scott, Juliane (Shaun) Whitt, Emily Chandler, Carrie (Chris) Eller, Conner, Nathaniel and Rachel Beck; great grandchildren, Chandler, Abby, Ali, Vince, Harrison and Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Steve Zekan, Dr. Justin Cohen and Hospice Care for the care of their mother.
Wilma will be greatly missed by her family, church family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, those that choose may donate to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, Mountaineer Food Bank or Hospice Care.
Wilma and her family requests Covid-19 practices be observed. Masks and Social Distancing to be observed.
The visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, at Matics Funeral Home Inc. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Pastor Rick Sams and Pastor Kevin Miller officiating. Burial will be in Clendenin Memorial Gardens Clendenin, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.