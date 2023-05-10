Thank you for Reading.

WILMA TONEY (86) passed away on May 6, 2023, in Smyrna, TN, surrounded by her family. Born on January 3, 1937, to Leslie and Stella Hayden in Greenup, KY, she was the "baby" of five children - brothers, Winford, William, Donald, and sister, Roma. She and her family moved several times in her early years, settling in Portsmouth, OH, where she graduated from Portsmouth East High School. While living on Endicott Avenue in Portsmouth, she met her future husband and soul mate, John L. Toney, and they were married on June 29, 1956.

Wilma and John had a son in Ohio who passed after only a few days. They then moved to John's home state of West Virginia. They had three more children, raised their family, and lived in their home in Tornado, WV, for 59 years. She and John moved to Smyrna, TN, in 2016 to be closer to their daughter, Diane, and her family.

