WILMA TONEY (86) passed away on May 6, 2023, in Smyrna, TN, surrounded by her family. Born on January 3, 1937, to Leslie and Stella Hayden in Greenup, KY, she was the "baby" of five children - brothers, Winford, William, Donald, and sister, Roma. She and her family moved several times in her early years, settling in Portsmouth, OH, where she graduated from Portsmouth East High School. While living on Endicott Avenue in Portsmouth, she met her future husband and soul mate, John L. Toney, and they were married on June 29, 1956.
Wilma and John had a son in Ohio who passed after only a few days. They then moved to John's home state of West Virginia. They had three more children, raised their family, and lived in their home in Tornado, WV, for 59 years. She and John moved to Smyrna, TN, in 2016 to be closer to their daughter, Diane, and her family.
Wilma's life's work was as a wife, mother, and homemaker. She sacrificed for her family to ensure their needs were always met. She cooked and baked, decorated cakes, painted, crocheted, arranged flowers, cut hair, sewed, and made clothes for her family and gifts for friends. In addition, she was a worker in the church, teaching and providing food and care for others in her church family. Her family fondly remembers her singing, humming, or whistling gospel hymns while working in the kitchen and around the house. Her past few years have focused on caring for her husband.
While her kids were young, family vacations included camping and fishing trips, which resulted in much work for "Mom," however made lifetime memories for her family. After John's retirement, she enjoyed travel and vacations in the surrounding states and areas, traveling with her son and husband, and experiencing different regions and cultures.
She was a Christian woman and a member of the church of Christ. She attended Marlaing Church of Christ in St. Albans, WV, where the members were her extended family. After moving to Tennessee, she was a member at Stewart's Creek Church of Christ, where she made new friends and enjoyed watching the young families and kids.
Wilma is survived by her precious husband of 67 years, John Toney; her daughter, Diane (Chris) Paul of Smyrna, TN; son, Mark Toney of York, ME, and partner, Danny Hartigan; and daughter-in-law, LuAnn (Toney) Wiseman. She also has three grandchildren, Leslie (Toney) Hutchison, Caleb Paul, and Hannah (Toney) Booth, and seven great-grandchildren. In addition, she has nieces, a nephew, cousins, neighbors, friends, and beloved brothers and sisters in Christ.
Her family misses her dearly, especially John, who aches for his "sweet darling." It was frequently said that "where you saw one, the other was close by."
She is preceded in death by her sons, John Montgomery Toney and J. L. Toney; and her parents, brothers, sister, nieces, beloved father-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be held in Tennessee at the Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville, TN 37211 on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour before the service, and will be followed at a later date with a memorial and burial services in St. Albans, WV. Personal notes and condolences may be sent to John Toney & family at 2110 Alteras Drive, Smyrna, TN 37167.
She frequently told her family, "Give me flowers while I'm alive to enjoy, not after I'm gone." So, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries, Inc. (2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101), or Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort Inc. (P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222). These were two organizations that she and John supported and loved for the work the organizations provided to those in need.