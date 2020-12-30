WILMA WOLFE 92,of Cross Lanes , passed away Dec. 25, 2020. at Hubbard Hospice House West. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Gatens Harding Funeral Home Poca is assisting the Wolfe family
