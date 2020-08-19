Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILSON HAMRICK, 92, of Wallace, formerly of Webster Springs,passed awayAug. 16, 2020. Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home,Webster Springs.