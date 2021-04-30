WILSON ROY CRADDOCK Jr 76 of Danville, WV passed away April 27,2021. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Danville. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service. Due to the pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
