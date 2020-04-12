WILSON THOMAS MULLINS JR., 71, of St. Albans, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Wilson was a carpenter with the Carpenters Union Local 1207 for many years, working in Union Carbide. He was also a 32nd degree mason with Nitro Masonic Lodge #170 A.F. & A.M., and a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies in Charleston.
Wilson was born on December 21, 1948, to the late Wilson Thomas "Moon" and Irene Stinson Mullins.
He was survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda Mullins of St. Albans; children, Thomas P. Mullins, Jason M. Mullins and Tina M. Pepka, all of St. Albans; sisters, Brenda Drinkard of Hurricane, Freda Lusher (Ronald) of Hurricane and Mable Caplinger of Parkersburg; brothers, William Mullins (Carol), Jarrell Mullins (Patty) and Christopher Mullins (Kristi), all of Hurricane; grandchildren, Dakota Pepka, Jacob Mullins, Rebecca Mullins, Emily Mullins, Madison Mullins and Nicholas Mullins; and many other extended family and friends.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
You may visit Wilson's tribute page at Bartlett NicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
