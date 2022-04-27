WINFRED EUGENE BOGGESS "Wimpy" of Charleston, WV, passed away April 21, 2022 after a short illness. His family owned and operated the Boggess Farm Market back in the 1960's on Patrick Street. He was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Korean War as a medic. He also spent fifteen years in the Army Reserves. Wimpy worked for ten years at True Temper and retired from The City of Charleston after fifteen years of service. He loved gardening and spending time with his family.
Wimpy was preceded in death by his wife Betty Lou (Lewis) Boggess, daughter Carolyn Sue Dienst, his granddaughter Jessica Ann Bunner, his great grandson Peyton Pinkerman, his parents, Edgar Lee and Mamie Marie (Walker) Boggess and his brothers Donald, Leon "Henry", and Jerry Boggess.
He is survived by his dear sisters, Evelyn Haynes of Mocksville, NC and Peggy Peters of Sissonville; daughter, Marti Ann (Buddy) Bunner of Holly, MI; grandchildren, Shelly Murray (Jim) of Cross Lanes and Christy Pinkerman of Parkersburg, Justin Bunner (Natalie) of Farmington Hills, MI, Jasmine and Josie Bunner of Holly, MI; six great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. He will be dearly missed by many.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 28 from 11 - 1 p.m. Services will be at 1 p.m., at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson on the Westside of Charleston on Washington Street. Entombment with Military Honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston at 2 p.m.