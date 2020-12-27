WINIFRED ABLE EMPSON, 91, of Mooresville, passed away December 23, 2020. Winifred was born November 1, 1929, in Seymour, Indiana, to the late Walter and Edith (Harmon) Able.Winifred grew up on the family farm with four siblings. Attending Shields High School, she was class valedictorian. At Hanover College, Winifred majored in chemistry and math and joined Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. At Hanover she met and married Harold Empson, a WWII Navy Veteran.
Winifred became a math teacher when her three children entered school. She taught Algebra I at Monrovia until her retirement. She always enjoyed working with the student class officers on projects. Winifred was a firm believer in higher education.
In Mooresville she joined Tri Kappa Sorority and was active in her church. She especially liked her Sunday School Class of friends. Winifred also enjoyed playing bridge through the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Wagner.
She is survived by her children, Jayne (Kenneth) Williams, John (Anna) Empson, and Douglas Eric Empson, and; a brother, Dr. Walter (Joan) Able Jr.; sisters, Joella (Sam) Hiatt and Dr. M. Ermadene Tilly; grandchildren, Union (Rebekah) Williams, Jennifer (Antony) Rhine, Daniel (Janessa) Williams, Jesse (Elizabeth Brack, DDS) Williams, PhD, Danielle Empson, Esq., Rachael (Mustafa) Erdogan, Justin Empson, Eric Empson, and Ryan Empson; great grandchildren, Nolan, Miriam, and Conrad Williams, and Wyatt Rhine.
Friends and family will gather to remember the life of Winifred A. Empson on Saturday, January 2, 2021, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory: 39 East High Street, Mooresville, Indiana 46158; the funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. All guests attending visitation and/or services will be required to wear a mask in an effort to promote a safe environment. Burial will be Saturday, January 2, 2021, 3 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery, Seymour, Indiana. While flowers are welcome, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association: 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or Hanover College Scholarship Fund. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.