WINSTON PAUL HUNTER, 81, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, of a sudden intercranial hemorrhage in Wilmington, NC.
Paul was born in Charleston on April 24, 1941, to the late Alford Enoch and Mary Jeston Prouse Hunter and was also preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth Craddock (Rhue), Barbara Skiles (Joby) and Sue Welch (Charlie); brother, Pat Hunter (Bunnie); and beloved grandson, Andrew Myers.
Paul was a U. S. Navy veteran and retired manager from Orkin. In his younger years, he liked woodworking, hunting and trout fishing. In his most recent years, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. One of his greatest joy was overseeing his son's property.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn Miller Hunter; daughter, Kim Myers of Wilmington, NC; Paul (Lisa) Hunter of Charleston; grandchildren, Ian and Spenser Myers of Wilmington, Winston and Claire Hunter of Charleston; siblings,
Kate (Alex, deceased) Gill of Alvin, TX, Tootie (Don, deceased) Gutridge of Peoria, AZ, Mark (Becky) Hunter of Roanoke, VA, Mike (Lillian) Hunter of Charleston, Jane (Jerry) Spradling of Charleston, Brenda (Bob) Edwards of Berea, OH, Helen (Ronnie, deceased) Vickers of Charleston, Penny Hensley of Charleston and Fran (Roger) Conley of Sanford, NC; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and his favorite companion, his dog, Bella.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Valley Grove Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Rick Gardner officiating. The burial will follow the service in Hunter Cemetery, Charleston.
Family and friends will gather for the visitation Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.