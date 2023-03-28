Thank you for Reading.

Winston Paul Hunter
WINSTON PAUL HUNTER, 81, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, of a sudden intercranial hemorrhage in Wilmington, NC.

Paul was born in Charleston on April 24, 1941, to the late Alford Enoch and Mary Jeston Prouse Hunter and was also preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth Craddock (Rhue), Barbara Skiles (Joby) and Sue Welch (Charlie); brother, Pat Hunter (Bunnie); and beloved grandson, Andrew Myers.

