Winston Redman

WINSTON KENT REDMAN 35, of Keyser, WV passed away on December 30, 2020 at his residence.
He attended the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, Petersburg, WV.
He was an amazing writer, rapper and lyricist. He and his wife's favorite rapper was Juicewrld. He loved big adventures.
My husband loved our daughter, Vayda Madilyn Redman, more than anything in this world. Kent and I saw our first shooting star together December 21, 2020. It was special and burned bright, just like our love for each other.
Kent, my love for you cannot be measured or defined. It is eternal. It is forever.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Rachel Dawn Redman; daughter, Vayda Madilyn Redman; mother, Karen M. Redman of Keyser; father, Winston S. Redman of Keyser; sister, Christian R. Redman of Keyser; brothers, Isaiah H. Redman of Hagerstown, MD. And Max J. Redman of Everette, WA. Also surviving are his nephews, Zayden, Zialer, Makai and neice, Gracie Smith.
The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.
You may visit Kent's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
